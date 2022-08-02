Eaton Corp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 2.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.87 versus an estimate of $1.82.
Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eaton Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.71
|1.73
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|1.62
|1.72
|1.75
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|4.79B
|4.90B
|5.02B
|4.91B
|Revenue Actual
|4.84B
|4.80B
|4.92B
|5.21B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Eaton Corp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.36 and $7.76 per share.
