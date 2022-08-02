Recap: Eos Energy Enterprises Q2 Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eos Energy Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 71.19%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.59.
Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 15.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eos Energy Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.46
|-0.47
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.85
|-0.57
|-0.34
|-1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|4.32M
|3.37M
|1.43M
|2.75M
|Revenue Actual
|3.30M
|3.10M
|718K
|612K
