Recap: Gentherm Q2 Earnings

Gentherm THRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Gentherm missed estimated earnings by 41.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was down $5.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.36
|0.64
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.61
|0.51
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|254.50M
|238.36M
|256.16M
|248.62M
|Revenue Actual
|267.66M
|248.23M
|243.38M
|266.00M
