Recap: American States Water Q2 Earnings

American States Water AWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American States Water missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was down $5.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American States Water's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.46 0.75 0.69 EPS Actual 0.38 0.55 0.76 0.72 Revenue Estimate 122.00M 126.00M 132.02M 121.54M Revenue Actual 108.57M 116.62M 136.75M 128.41M

