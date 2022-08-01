Recap: American States Water Q2 Earnings

American States Water AWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
American States Water missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was down $5.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American States Water's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.46
|0.75
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.55
|0.76
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|122.00M
|126.00M
|132.02M
|121.54M
|Revenue Actual
|108.57M
|116.62M
|136.75M
|128.41M
