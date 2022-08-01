Recap: Leggett & Platt Q2 Earnings

Leggett & Platt LEG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Leggett & Platt reported in-line EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was up $64.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Leggett & Platt's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.73
|0.78
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.77
|0.71
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|1.26B
|1.29B
|1.32B
|1.23B
|Revenue Actual
|1.32B
|1.33B
|1.32B
|1.27B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Leggett & Platt management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.65 and $2.8 per share.
