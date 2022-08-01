ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million.
Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17.
The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872 bps to 14.8%.
The adjusted operating margin contracted by 354 bps to 40%.
ZoomInfo generated Cash flow from operations year-to-date of $211.2 million, compared to $181.6 million a year ago. Unlevered Cash flow was $234.2 million.
3Q22 Outlook: ZoomInfo expects revenue of $277 million - $279 million vs. consensus of $270.21 million, Adjusted Operating Income of $111 million - $113 million, and Adjusted ESP of $0.19 - $0.20 vs. consensus of $0.19.
FY22 Outlook: The company raised its revenue guidance to $1.08 billion - $1.09 billion, from $1.06 billion - $1.07 billion, vs. a consensus of $1.06 billion.
It sees Adjusted Operating Income of $433 million - $437 million (up from $418 million- $424 million), Adjusted EPS of $0.78 - $0.80 (up from $0.75 - $0.77) vs. consensus of $0.76, and Unlevered Free Cash Flow $438 million - $446 million.
Price Action: ZI shares are trading higher by 12.75% at $42.55 during the post-market session on Monday.
