Recap: Clarus Q2 Earnings

Earnings

Clarus missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $41.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.36 0.48 0.18 EPS Actual 0.37 0.45 0.50 0.20 Revenue Estimate 110.23M 105.81M 106.13M 66.51M Revenue Actual 113.28M 118.18M 108.97M 73.31M

