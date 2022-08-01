Recap: Clarus Q2 Earnings

Clarus CLAR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Clarus missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $41.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.36
|0.48
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.45
|0.50
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|110.23M
|105.81M
|106.13M
|66.51M
|Revenue Actual
|113.28M
|118.18M
|108.97M
|73.31M
