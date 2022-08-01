Recap: Activision Blizzard Q2 Earnings

Activision Blizzard ATVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Activision Blizzard missed estimated earnings by 2.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was down $284.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Activision Blizzard's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.70 1.31 0.70 0.75 EPS Actual 0.38 1.25 0.72 0.91 Revenue Estimate 1.80B 2.82B 1.88B 1.89B Revenue Actual 1.48B 2.49B 1.88B 1.92B

