Recap: Activision Blizzard Q2 Earnings

Activision Blizzard ATVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Activision Blizzard missed estimated earnings by 2.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was down $284.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Activision Blizzard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|1.31
|0.70
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|1.25
|0.72
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|1.80B
|2.82B
|1.88B
|1.89B
|Revenue Actual
|1.48B
|2.49B
|1.88B
|1.92B
To track all earnings releases for Activision Blizzard visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.