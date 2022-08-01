Transcat: Q1 Earnings Insights

Transcat TRNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Transcat beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $6.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Transcat's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.25 0.37 0.25 EPS Actual 0.54 0.21 0.40 0.49 Revenue Estimate 55.21M 51.64M 48.05M 44.42M Revenue Actual 55.88M 50.90M 50.39M 47.79M

To track all earnings releases for Transcat visit their earnings calendar here.

