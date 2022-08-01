Transcat: Q1 Earnings Insights

Transcat TRNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Transcat beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $6.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Transcat's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.25
|0.37
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.21
|0.40
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|55.21M
|51.64M
|48.05M
|44.42M
|Revenue Actual
|55.88M
|50.90M
|50.39M
|47.79M
