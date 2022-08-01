Recap: SBA Communications Q2 Earnings

SBA Communications SBAC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SBA Communications missed estimated earnings by 28.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $76.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SBA Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.69
|0.83
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|0.44
|0.43
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|603.32M
|591.27M
|576.55M
|558.05M
|Revenue Actual
|619.77M
|595.26M
|589.30M
|575.53M
To track all earnings releases for SBA Communications visit their earnings calendar here.
