Recap: SBA Communications Q2 Earnings

SBA Communications SBAC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SBA Communications missed estimated earnings by 28.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was up $76.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SBA Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1 0.69 0.83 0.68 EPS Actual 1.72 0.44 0.43 1.37 Revenue Estimate 603.32M 591.27M 576.55M 558.05M Revenue Actual 619.77M 595.26M 589.30M 575.53M

