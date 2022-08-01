Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Illinois Tool Works 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Illinois Tool Works ITW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.68%. Currently, Illinois Tool Works has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In ITW: If an investor had bought $1000 of ITW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,522.21 today based on a price of $207.76 for ITW at the time of writing.

Illinois Tool Works's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.