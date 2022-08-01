Here's How Much $100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Goldman Sachs Group GS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.39%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion.

Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $325.33 today based on a price of $331.94 for GS at the time of writing.

