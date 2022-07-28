Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings

L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13.

Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 2.86% drop in the share price the next day.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

L3Harris Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.35 and $13.35 per share.

