AutoNation Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Plans $1B Stock Buyback

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 11:32 AM | 1 min read
  • AutoNation Inc AN reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 2% year-on-year to $6.87 billion, beating the consensus of $6.84 billion.
  • New vehicle revenue declined 14%, while used vehicle revenue increased 13%.
  • Segment income from Domestic fell 9% Y/Y, Import dropped 5%, and Premium Luxury rose 14%.
  • Gross profit improved 3% Y/Y to $1.4 billion, and the gross profit margin expanded 80 basis points Y/Y to 19.8%. After-Sales gross profit increased 11% to $482 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 0.8%.
  • The operating margin for the quarter was 8.1%, and operating income was $558.1 million, a 5.3% Y/Y increase.
  • EPS of $6.48 beat the consensus of $6.06.
  • Buyback: AN Board authorized up to an additional $1 billion of stock repurchase.
  • Acquisition: AutoNation agreed to acquire CIG Financial, an auto finance company based in Irvine, California. Financial details were not disclosed. This acquisition enhances the company's used vehicle business.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $336.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: AN shares are trading lower by 3.49% at $117.92 on the last check Thursday.

