Recap: City Holding Q2 Earnings

City Holding CHCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

City Holding beat estimated earnings by 14.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was up $3.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at City Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.33 1.24 1.16 EPS Actual 1.41 1.54 1.47 1.41 Revenue Estimate 55.14M 56.56M 55.47M 53.85M Revenue Actual 55.36M 58.25M 57.44M 55.36M

