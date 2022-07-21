Recap: East West Bancorp Q2 Earnings

East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
East West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 7.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $96.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at East West Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.57
|1.51
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.52
|1.57
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|418.44M
|402.57M
|394.06M
|379.38M
|Revenue Actual
|415.61M
|405.70M
|395.71M
|376.47M
