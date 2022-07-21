Recap: S&T Bancorp Q2 Earnings

S&T Bancorp STBA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

S&T Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 13.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $4.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.63 0.62 0.69 EPS Actual 0.74 0.57 0.70 0.72 Revenue Estimate 82.59M 83.74M 82.95M 85.03M Revenue Actual 82.96M 84.54M 84.56M 83.73M

To track all earnings releases for S&T Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

