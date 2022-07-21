Recap: S&T Bancorp Q2 Earnings

S&T Bancorp STBA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&T Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 13.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $4.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.63
|0.62
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.57
|0.70
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|82.59M
|83.74M
|82.95M
|85.03M
|Revenue Actual
|82.96M
|84.54M
|84.56M
|83.73M
