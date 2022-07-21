AT&T: Q2 Earnings Insights

AT&T T reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
AT&T beat estimated earnings by 6.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was down $14.40 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AT&T's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.76
|0.78
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.78
|0.87
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|29.53B
|40.43B
|39.14B
|42.64B
|Revenue Actual
|38.10B
|40.96B
|39.92B
|44.05B
