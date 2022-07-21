Recap: Snap-on Q2 Earnings

Snap-on SNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Snap-on beat estimated earnings by 8.38%, reporting an EPS of $4.27 versus an estimate of $3.94.

Revenue was up $56.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 1.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.66 3.62 3.36 3.21 EPS Actual 4 4.10 3.57 3.76 Revenue Estimate 1.05B 1.10B 1.01B 974.21M Revenue Actual 1.10B 1.11B 1.04B 1.08B

To track all earnings releases for Snap-on visit their earnings calendar here.

