Recap: Snap-on Q2 Earnings

Snap-on SNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Snap-on beat estimated earnings by 8.38%, reporting an EPS of $4.27 versus an estimate of $3.94.
Revenue was up $56.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 1.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.66
|3.62
|3.36
|3.21
|EPS Actual
|4
|4.10
|3.57
|3.76
|Revenue Estimate
|1.05B
|1.10B
|1.01B
|974.21M
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.11B
|1.04B
|1.08B
