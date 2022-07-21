Insteel Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Insteel Indus IIIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Insteel Indus missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $2.08.
Revenue was up $66.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|0.91
|0.94
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.99
|1.18
|1.28
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|189.64M
|153.99M
|170.62M
|154.97M
|Revenue Actual
|213.21M
|178.46M
|171.26M
|160.74M
