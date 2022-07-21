ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Insteel Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 7:14 AM | 1 min read

 

Insteel Indus IIIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insteel Indus missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $2.08.

Revenue was up $66.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.26 0.91 0.94 0.76
EPS Actual 1.99 1.18 1.28 1
Revenue Estimate 189.64M 153.99M 170.62M 154.97M
Revenue Actual 213.21M 178.46M 171.26M 160.74M

To track all earnings releases for Insteel Indus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews