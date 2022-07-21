Insteel Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Insteel Indus IIIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insteel Indus missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $2.08.

Revenue was up $66.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.26 0.91 0.94 0.76 EPS Actual 1.99 1.18 1.28 1 Revenue Estimate 189.64M 153.99M 170.62M 154.97M Revenue Actual 213.21M 178.46M 171.26M 160.74M

