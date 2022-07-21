Recap: WNS (Holdings) Q1 Earnings

WNS (Hldgs) WNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WNS (Hldgs) beat estimated earnings by 16.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $38.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.83
|0.76
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.88
|0.86
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|265.53M
|255.66M
|243.52M
|230.07M
|Revenue Actual
|275.00M
|261.20M
|254.40M
|236.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
WNS (Hldgs) management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.62 and $3.86 per share.
