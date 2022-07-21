Alaska Air Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Alaska Air Gr ALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Alaska Air Gr beat estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $2.19 versus an estimate of $1.95.
Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.50
|0.29
|1.29
|-0.73
|EPS Actual
|-1.33
|0.24
|1.47
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|1.66B
|1.89B
|1.93B
|1.50B
|Revenue Actual
|1.68B
|1.90B
|1.95B
|1.53B
