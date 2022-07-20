$1000 Invested In Zoetis 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Zoetis ZTS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.78%. Currently, Zoetis has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In ZTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ZTS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,813.40 today based on a price of $178.06 for ZTS at the time of writing.

Zoetis's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

