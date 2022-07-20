Recap: MarketAxess Holdings Q2 Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings MKTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MarketAxess Holdings beat estimated earnings by 2.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.74.
Revenue was up $5.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.68
|1.43
|1.46
|1.75
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.37
|1.52
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|186.63M
|164.03M
|165.73M
|183.55M
|Revenue Actual
|186.06M
|165.06M
|162.09M
|176.33M
