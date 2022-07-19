Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q2 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.57.
Revenue was up $699.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Johnson & Johnson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.61
|2.12
|2.36
|2.27
|EPS Actual
|2.67
|2.13
|2.60
|2.48
|Revenue Estimate
|23.67B
|25.29B
|23.74B
|22.19B
|Revenue Actual
|23.43B
|24.80B
|23.34B
|23.32B
