$1000 Invested In Constellation Brands 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Constellation Brands STZ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.08%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In STZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of STZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,529.84 today based on a price of $243.52 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

