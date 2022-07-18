Here's How Much $100 Invested In Realty Income 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Realty Income O has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.82%. Currently, Realty Income has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion.

Buying $100 In O: If an investor had bought $100 of O stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $300.01 today based on a price of $70.55 for O at the time of writing.

Realty Income's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

