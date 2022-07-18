Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bank of America BAC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Bank of America missed estimated earnings by 6.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.78.
Revenue was up $1.22 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.76
|0.71
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.82
|0.85
|1.03
|Revenue Estimate
|23.11B
|22.23B
|21.78B
|21.83B
|Revenue Actual
|23.33B
|22.16B
|22.87B
|21.58B
