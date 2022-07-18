Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bank of America BAC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of America missed estimated earnings by 6.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.78.

Revenue was up $1.22 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.76 0.71 0.77 EPS Actual 0.80 0.82 0.85 1.03 Revenue Estimate 23.11B 22.23B 21.78B 21.83B Revenue Actual 23.33B 22.16B 22.87B 21.58B

