$100 Invested In Nike 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nike NKE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.59%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion.

Buying $100 In NKE: If an investor had bought $100 of NKE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,767.27 today based on a price of $104.99 for NKE at the time of writing.

Nike's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.