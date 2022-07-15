$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,600 Today

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.69%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion.

Buying $100 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $100 of NFLX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,604.82 today based on a price of $186.31 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

