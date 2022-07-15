Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wells Fargo missed estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was down $3.24 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|1.12
|0.99
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|1.38
|1.17
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|17.81B
|18.78B
|18.37B
|17.75B
|Revenue Actual
|17.59B
|20.86B
|18.83B
|20.27B
