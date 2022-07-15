Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wells Fargo missed estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was down $3.24 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.81 1.12 0.99 0.97 EPS Actual 0.88 1.38 1.17 1.38 Revenue Estimate 17.81B 18.78B 18.37B 17.75B Revenue Actual 17.59B 20.86B 18.83B 20.27B

