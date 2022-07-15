Recap: BlackRock Q2 Earnings

BlackRock BLK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackRock missed estimated earnings by 6.84%, reporting an EPS of $7.36 versus an estimate of $7.9.
Revenue was down $294.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|9.15
|10.15
|9.35
|9.36
|EPS Actual
|9.52
|10.42
|10.95
|10.03
|Revenue Estimate
|4.89B
|5.17B
|4.90B
|4.61B
|Revenue Actual
|4.70B
|5.11B
|5.05B
|4.82B
To track all earnings releases for BlackRock visit their earnings calendar here.
