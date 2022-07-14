Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cheniere Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.44%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In LNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of LNG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,963.59 today based on a price of $122.11 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

