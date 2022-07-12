Here's How Much $100 Invested In D.R. Horton 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

D.R. Horton DHI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.85%. Currently, D.R. Horton has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion.

Buying $100 In DHI: If an investor had bought $100 of DHI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $393.65 today based on a price of $74.42 for DHI at the time of writing.

D.R. Horton's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.