$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $500 Today

WEC Energy Gr WEC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.81%. Currently, WEC Energy Gr has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion.

Buying $100 In WEC: If an investor had bought $100 of WEC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $466.45 today based on a price of $100.81 for WEC at the time of writing.

WEC Energy Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

