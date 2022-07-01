Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Public Storage 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Public Storage PSA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.42%. Currently, Public Storage has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSA: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,613.67 today based on a price of $312.59 for PSA at the time of writing.

Public Storage's Performance Over Last 20 Years

