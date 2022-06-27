Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Canadian Pacific Railway 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Canadian Pacific Railway CP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.12%. Currently, Canadian Pacific Railway has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In CP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,211.13 today based on a price of $70.88 for CP at the time of writing.

Canadian Pacific Railway's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.