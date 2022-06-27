Nasdaq Drops 75 Points; Acutus Medical Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.05% to 31,485.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.65% to 11,533. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 3,905.43.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 3.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK, up 9% and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP up 13%.



In trading on Monday, materials shares fell by 0.8%.



Top Headline



U.S durable goods orders rose 0.7% month-over-month in May, recording the third straight month of gain and exceeding market estimates of a 0.1% rise.



Equities Trading UP



NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares shot up 71% to $2.8750 after the company reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC. Preliminary results showed levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were steady, in contrast to a statistically significant decline portrayed in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.



Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM got a boost, shooting 94% to $0.7233 amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.



Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB shares were also up, gaining 79% to $0.9632 after the company announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.



Equities Trading DOWN

Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares tumbled 24% to $2.1701 following effect of 1:16 reverse stock split.



Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS were down 21% to $0.8099.



Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY was down, falling 11% to $11.59 amid post-SPAC merger volatility following the company's Friday debut as a public company.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $107.89, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,827.10.



Silver traded up 0.8% to $21.285 on Monday while copper rose 0.4% to $3.7565.





Euro zone



European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.24%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.49%. The German DAX gained 0.24%, French CAC 40 fell 0.56% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.1%.



Economics



The pending home sales index rose to 99.90 in May from prior reading of 99.20.



The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

