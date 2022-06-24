If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.03%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion.

Buying $100 In ANET: If an investor had bought $100 of ANET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $251.51 today based on a price of $99.23 for ANET at the time of writing.

Arista Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

