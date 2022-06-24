Here's How Much $100 Invested In Applied Materials 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Applied Materials AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.27%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $224.14 today based on a price of $96.93 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

