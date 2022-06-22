U.S. Markets Open Lower; Winnebago Posts Upbeat Results

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.98% to 30,231.20 while the NASDAQ fell 0.61% to 11,001.92. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.82% to 3,733.90.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM, up 2% and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ASMB up 2%.



In trading on Wednesday, energy shares tumbled by 5%.



Top Headline



Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.



Winnebago posted adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share, exceeding market estimates of $2.96 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.46 billion, versus expectations of $1.20 billion.



Equities Trading UP



Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. OBCI shares shot up 117% to $12.82 after the company announced it will be acquired by OneWater Marine for $13.08 per share in cash.



Shares of Revlon, Inc. REV got a boost, shooting 52% to $9.20 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing. The stock has also been circulated as a short squeeze candidate.



Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE shares were also up, gaining 17% to $2.42. Wave Life Sciences recently announced pricing of $70.0 million underwritten offering.



Equities Trading DOWN

Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA shares tumbled 70% to $2.56 after the company reported that the primary endpoint of change in biomarker ERP P300 latency was not statistically significant from its exploratory ACT-AD Phase 2 study of fosgonimeton.



Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT were down 33% to $1.95 after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering.



Micro Focus International plc MFGP was down, falling 15% to $3.6785.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4.5% to $104.56, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,846.70.



Silver traded down 1.7% to $21.39 on Wednesday while copper fell 3.3% to $3.9070.





Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 1.4%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.4% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.6%. The German DAX dropped 1.9%, French CAC 40 fell 1.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 2.1%.

The annual inflation rate in the UK accelerated to 9.1% in May from 9% in the previous month, while producer prices surged 15.7% year-over-year in May.

Economics



Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:55 p.m. ET.



The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

