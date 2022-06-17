$100 Invested In Sempra Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Sempra Energy SRE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.43%. Currently, Sempra Energy has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion.

Buying $100 In SRE: If an investor had bought $100 of SRE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $594.53 today based on a price of $139.21 for SRE at the time of writing.

Sempra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.