Enfusion's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Enfusion's ENFN reported sales totaled $34.14 million. Despite a 95.74% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $12.52 million. In Q4, Enfusion brought in $31.85 million in sales but lost $293.89 million in earnings.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, Enfusion posted an ROIC of -22.55%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Enfusion, a negative ROIC ratio of -22.55% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

Enfusion reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.1/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.03/share.

