If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $200 Today

SBA Communications SBAC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, SBA Communications has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion.

Buying $100 In SBAC: If an investor had bought $100 of SBAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $222.41 today based on a price of $295.76 for SBAC at the time of writing.

SBA Communications's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

