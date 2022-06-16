Jabil Clocks Over 15% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By DMS, EMS Segments; Boosts FY22 Outlook

- Jabil Inc JBL reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15.4% year-on-year to $8.33 billion, beating the consensus of $8.22 billion.
- Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 7% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue improved 23% Y/Y.
- Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beat the consensus of $1.62.
- Jabil held $1.07 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Jabil raised the FY22 revenue outlook from $32.6 billion to $32.8 billion, above the consensus of $32.67 billion.
- Jabil raised the non-GAAP EPS guidance from $7.25 to $7.45, above the consensus of $7.25.
- Jabil sees Q4 revenue of $8.1 billion - $8.7 billion versus the consensus of $8.3 billion.
- It sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 - $2.34 versus the consensus of $2.01.
- Price Action: JBL shares traded lower by 0.19% at $58.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
