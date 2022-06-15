$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,600 Today

Moderna MRNA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 32.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.94%. Currently, Moderna has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion.

Buying $100 In MRNA: If an investor had bought $100 of MRNA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,559.71 today based on a price of $124.53 for MRNA at the time of writing.

Moderna's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.