$100 Invested In Microchip Technology 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Microchip Technology MCHP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.85%. Currently, Microchip Technology has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion.

Buying $100 In MCHP: If an investor had bought $100 of MCHP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $424.98 today based on a price of $60.22 for MCHP at the time of writing.

Microchip Technology's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

