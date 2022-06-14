$100 Invested In Imperial Oil 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Imperial Oil IMO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.9%. Currently, Imperial Oil has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion.

Buying $100 In IMO: If an investor had bought $100 of IMO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $550.12 today based on a price of $54.00 for IMO at the time of writing.

Imperial Oil's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

