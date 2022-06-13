$1000 Invested In Fomento Economico 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fomento Economico FMX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.82%. Currently, Fomento Economico has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In FMX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FMX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,211.11 today based on a price of $70.35 for FMX at the time of writing.

Fomento Economico's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.