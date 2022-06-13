Here's How Much $100 Invested In Global Payments 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Global Payments GPN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.96%. Currently, Global Payments has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion.

Buying $100 In GPN: If an investor had bought $100 of GPN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $546.52 today based on a price of $111.49 for GPN at the time of writing.

Global Payments's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

